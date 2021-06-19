Bradley Mark J. Acquires 545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,261. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

