Bradley Mark J. Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 2.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

KMX traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $113.16. 1,702,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.05. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.