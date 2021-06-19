Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

