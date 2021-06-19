Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 168.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.