Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.