Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,365 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

