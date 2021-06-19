Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

THG opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

