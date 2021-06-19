British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Declares $0.21 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

BTLCY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

