Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

