Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.
BRMK stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
