Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

