Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James raised shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

AMK stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. 105,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

