Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post $12.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

