Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PPBI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 857,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after acquiring an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

