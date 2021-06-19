Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $547.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $550.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,953 shares of company stock worth $16,350,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $3,730,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

