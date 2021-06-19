Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,890. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.