Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. 813,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,144. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.