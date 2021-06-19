Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

COLL stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $788.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.