Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

COLL stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $788.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.