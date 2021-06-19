Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $137.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

