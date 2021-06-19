Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $41.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 414,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

