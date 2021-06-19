Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $8.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.68 billion and the lowest is $8.53 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.