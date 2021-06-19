Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 4,029,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,147. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

