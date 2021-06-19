Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,328. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

