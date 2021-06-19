Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS remained flat at $$5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,350. The company has a market cap of $347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

