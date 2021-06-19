Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNL opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

