Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$114.56

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.50. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.