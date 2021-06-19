Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) PT at $34.25

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

DYN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,432. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

