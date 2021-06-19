Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $123.14

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 357.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

