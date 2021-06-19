Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 658.40

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Pearson stock opened at GBX 843 ($11.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.46.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
