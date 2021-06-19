Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 658.40

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 843 ($11.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 832.46.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.