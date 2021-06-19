Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $19.31

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

PEB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,066. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

