Brokerages Set SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target at $20.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,289. SpartanNash has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

