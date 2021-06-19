Brokers Issue Forecasts for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

ITOS opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,605. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

