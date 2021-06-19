Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,217 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Brooks Automation worth $63,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

