Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.64.

Bruker stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 2,779,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

