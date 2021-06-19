Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading Down 0.2%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Build Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BGSX)

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

