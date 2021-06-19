Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.