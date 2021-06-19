CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.