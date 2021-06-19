CaixaPay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00139862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00183980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,139.69 or 1.00483207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00857026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

