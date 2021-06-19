Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Otonomy worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

