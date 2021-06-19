Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,547 Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. S&T Bank raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $624.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

