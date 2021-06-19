Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Guidewire Software by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.56 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

