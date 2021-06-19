Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in InterDigital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

