Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

CPB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 4,264,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

