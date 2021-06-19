Canaccord Genuity Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.35.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$682.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

