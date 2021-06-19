Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,070 shares of company stock valued at $870,256. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

