Canaccord Genuity Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$11.50

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

