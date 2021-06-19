Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$67.00 to C$68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT traded as high as C$58.51 and last traded at C$58.50, with a volume of 68320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.65.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.23.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

