Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.60.

CNQ opened at C$42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,839,828.80. Insiders have sold 154,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,586 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

