Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 20,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

TSE:CPX opened at C$41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$26.13 and a twelve month high of C$41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.13.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

