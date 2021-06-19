Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce $34.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.94 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $131.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $447.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.