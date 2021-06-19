Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 7,343,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

